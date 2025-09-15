Don't Fall For Automatic Withdrawal Scams: Here's What To Know

Fraudsters posing as prize promoters or special-offer reps convince victims to “verify” account details, then use that information to pull money out—often again and again.

Here’s what to know to spot these schemes and protect your money.

What They Are

These scams hinge on a criminal getting your bank account and routing numbers, often from a check image, a cold call, a mailed postcard, or a too-good-to-be-true email. The criminal then initiates unauthorized automatic payments from your account.

In many cases, the withdrawals recur until you or your bank stop them.

How They Work

Phishing or “prize” hooks: You’re told you’ve won a prize or qualify for a special offer and must “confirm” your banking details.

Information grab: The scammer asks for your bank account and routing numbers to “verify identity” or “deposit winnings.”

Demand draft: With those numbers, they can create a bank “demand draft”—a check-like withdrawal that doesn’t need your signature.

Recurring charges: They may set up automated withdrawals, similar to a legitimate subscription, that continue until revoked.

How To Protect Yourself

Be skeptical of unsolicited offers: If it sounds too good to be true, it probably is. Legitimate offers don’t typically require your bank information upfront.

Never share bank details with strangers: Don’t give out your account or routing numbers over the phone, by email, or from a postcard or flyer.

Monitor your accounts: Review statements and banking apps regularly for unfamiliar withdrawals or small “test” transactions.

Use safer payment methods: When possible, pay with a credit card, which offers stronger dispute protections than direct debits from checking.

If Money Has Already Been Taken

Contact your bank immediately: Ask to stop payment on future withdrawals and dispute unauthorized transactions.

Revoke authorization in writing: Notify the company and your bank that you’re revoking any permission for automatic withdrawals.

Change vulnerable details if needed: Consider closing the affected account and opening a new one if the number has been compromised.

Report it: File a report at ReportFraud.ftc.gov and consider notifying your state Attorney General.

Keep records: Save call logs, emails, letters, and screenshots; they help banks and investigators resolve your case.

Bottom Line

Guard your bank and routing numbers like you would your Social Security number.

Unsolicited offers that demand direct-access details are a red flag.

Act fast if you spot a suspicious withdrawal. Quick action can halt recurring charges and improve your chances of getting your money back.

