Don’t Cash In: Unsolicited Checks Could Cost You Big

Authorities are alerting consumers about a surge in unsolicited check fraud schemes targeting people across the US.

How The Scam Works

Unsolicited check fraud typically begins when you receive a check from someone you don’t know.

The scammer may contact you about a job, a prize, or even as an overpayment for something you’re selling online.

The check looks genuine, and when you deposit it, the funds may appear in your account almost immediately.

But there’s a catch: the scammer then asks you to send a portion of those funds back, claiming it’s to cover fees, taxes, or to refund an overpayment.

By the time your bank discovers the check is fake, you’ve already sent real money to the scammer.

The bank will withdraw the fraudulent funds, leaving you on the hook for the entire amount. This can lead to significant financial loss and might even result in your account being closed.

Common Examples

Overpayments: A buyer sends a check for more than the purchase price and asks you to refund the difference.

Fake Job Offers: You’re “hired” for a remote job, receive a check, and are told to send money to a vendor or installer.

Prize Winnings: You’re informed you’ve won a sweepstakes, but must send money to cover taxes or fees first.

How To Protect Yourself

Refuse overpayments and don’t send money back to someone you don’t know.

Be skeptical of unexpected checks, especially from strangers.

Protect your personal information to limit your exposure to scammers.

Report suspicious activity to your bank or the Federal Trade Commission (FTC).

When it comes to surprise checks, remember: if it seems too good to be true, it probably is.

