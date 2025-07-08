Dollar Tree Completes Family Dollar Sale For $1B Amid Discount Chain's Struggles

Brigade Capital Management and Macellum Capital Management have completed their $1.007 billion cash purchase of Chesapeake, Virginia-based Family Dollar. The deal was first revealed in March and Dollar Tree announced the sale's completion in a news release on Tuesday, July 8.

Dollar Tree said it expects to receive about $800 million after taxes and other adjustments, including $665 million paid at closing.

"The completion of this transaction marks a defining moment for Dollar Tree," said CEO Mike Creedon. "With a singular focus on our core business, we are doubling down on what we do best – delivering value, convenience, and discovery to our customers every day. Now more than ever before, we are poised to accelerate our growth, innovate faster, and unlock our full potential as a category leader in value retail."

Dollar Tree bought Family Dollar for about $9 billion in 2015, but the 66-year-old retailer has struggled to keep up with big-box stores like Walmart and online retailers such as Amazon, Shein, and Temu, CNBC reported. Family Dollar's sales fell under pressure from online competition and, more recently, President Donald Trump's tariffs.

The final sale wraps up Dollar Tree's review of strategic alternatives for Family Dollar, a process it began in June 2024. The company will reduce costs because it no longer employs Family Dollar workers or operates Family Dollar stores.

Dollar Tree said it expects $375 million in tax benefits from losses on the Family Dollar sale.

