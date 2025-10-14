Dogs Found Starving, Trapped In Filthy NY Home: Owner Convicted, DA Says

Hannah Rose of Monroe, 33, was found guilty on Friday, Oct. 10, of two counts of failure to provide proper food and drink to an impounded animal, a misdemeanor, following a jury trial in Village of Monroe Court, the Orange County District Attorney's Office announced on Tuesday, Oct. 14.

According to prosecutors, the case began on Dec. 7, 2024, when a concerned neighbor noticed that Rose’s dogs had been barking for days and that no one appeared to be home. Responding officers from the Village of Monroe Police Department saw the dogs inside but could not find Rose.

Days later, police again responded and saw the same dogs still inside. When they returned on Dec. 13, officers saw excrement throughout the residence, prompting them to obtain a search warrant.

Inside, police found two dogs — a German Shepherd and a Husky — alive but hungry and thirsty, confined in filth without food, water, or fresh air, prosecutors said. The home showed no signs of human habitation.

Rose arrived while police were conducting the search and admitted the animals were hers, officials said. The dogs were seized and have since recovered under the care of the Hudson Valley SPCA.

"That these animals were left to suffer in revolting conditions is not only heartbreaking, but criminal," said Orange County District Attorney David Hoovler in a statement, also adding, "Animal owners owe their blameless pets a duty of care, including the basics of food, water, and fresh air. Thankfully, because of the prompt investigation by police in response to a concerned neighbor, these animals were saved from the conditions this defendant relegated them to."

Hoovler thanked the Village of Monroe Police Department and the Hudson Valley SPCA for their roles in the investigation and commended Assistant District Attorneys Anastasia Goldin and Amanda Arroyo for prosecuting the case.

Rose is scheduled to be sentenced on Wednesday, Dec. 17, the DA’s Office said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Monsey and receive free news updates.