Disturbance at Dutchess County Homeless Shelter Leads to 2 Deputies Injured

Capt. John Watterson said the incident occurred in Poughkeepsie around 6:30 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 12. They were called to a homeless shelter on North Hamilton Street for a disorderly person threatening staff.

As the deputies attempted to arrest Lodge, Watterson said the incident escalated when he resisted arrest, injuring two deputies by biting them and employing a chokehold.

The altercation required the response of additional law enforcement and ended with Lodge and the injured deputies being treated at Mid Hudson Regional Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Lodge is now facing charges related to the assault.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

