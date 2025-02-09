Disney's Christy Carlson Romano Shot In Face At Clay Pigeon Range: 'Be Grateful For Every Day'

The Connecticut native, 40, from Milford, was at a clay pigeon shooting range celebrating her husband’s birthday on Friday, Feb. 7, when another group “unsafely fired in the wrong direction,” she said on Instagram.

Romano was hit in five places, one less than an inch from her right eye.

“[Husband] Brendan Rooney immediately sprung into action, assessed me, and rushed me to the hospital," she told her 733,000 followers. “Unfortunately a fragment got lodged behind my eyes and it is too risky to remove surgically at this time.”

The ex-child star turned podcaster said her vision was not affected, but doctors will monitor her for any changes.

“Be grateful for every day,” Romano said in a video accompanying the post. “I love my daughters, husband, family, and friends so much. I saw my life flash before my eyes and I’m telling you, hug the people around you every chance you can. Life can change in an instant.”

Romano has appeared in a number of film and television roles since making her Broadway debut in 1998 as Mary Phagan in the musical Parade. Most notably as Ren Stevens in the hit comedy series Even Stevens and as the voice of the titular character in Kim Possible, both airing on the Disney Channel.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Monsey and receive free news updates.