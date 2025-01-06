Disney, Fubo To Combine Streaming Services In Major Merger

The combined business, operating under the Fubo name, will continue offering Hulu + Live TV and Fubo as separate services, the companies announced in news releases on Monday, Jan. 6.

With 6.2 million North American subscribers, the new venture aims to deliver greater consumer choice through expanded programming and flexible pricing.

"This combination enables us to deliver on our promise to provide consumers with greater choice and flexibility," said David Gandler, Fubo’s co-founder and CEO. "It’s a win for consumers, our shareholders, and the entire streaming industry."

Disney’s involvement brings significant resources, including a new carriage agreement that will allow Fubo to launch a "sports and broadcast" service featuring Disney-owned networks like ESPN, ABC, and ESPN+.

Hulu + Live TV will remain available through the Hulu app and as part of the Disney+ bundle.

"This partnership enhances our ability to serve subscribers with the content they want while offering great value," said Justin Warbrooke, Disney’s executive vice president of corporate development.

The deal also resolves ongoing litigation between Disney and Fubo over the planned Venu Sports venture. Disney, FOX, and Warner Bros. Discovery will collectively pay Fubo $220 million.

Pending regulatory and shareholder approvals, the transaction is expected to close later this year. With Disney’s majority ownership, the combined company plans to focus on growth, innovation, and profitability.

For shareholders and subscribers, this deal signifies a major step forward in the evolution of streaming services, with the promise of enhanced offerings and robust financial backing.

