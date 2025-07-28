Disney Descendants Tour 2025 Brings Wicked Fun And Villain Kids To Life On Stage

In "Zombies," it’s cheerleaders, zombies, and werewolves learning to coexist (with plenty of dance battles along the way) in the colorful town of Seabrook. Now, both Disney franchises are leaping off the screen and onto the stage—and you're invited to experience it live.

The Descendants Tour brings these fan-favorite worlds to life in two unique live shows touring this summer: one focused entirely on "Descendants," and the other—a high-energy crossover event—mixing in the music and mayhem of Zombies. Tickets are moving fast, so grab yours before they vanish like Maleficent’s dragon fire!

Here’s where you can catch them:

Disney Descendants Tour

Descendants/Zombies: Worlds Collide Tour

Inspired by the blockbuster Disney Channel sagas—"Descendants" (2015–2025) and "Zombies" (2018–2025)—these shows celebrate the next generation of heroes, villains, and everything in between. The tour features music from all four "Descendants" films and the newly released "Zombies 4," brought to life with dynamic choreography, dazzling visuals, and songs like “Rotten to the Core,” “Ways to Be Wicked,” and fan-favorite Zombies tracks.

Both tours showcase a talented cast of rising stars and musical theater standouts, breathing new life into beloved characters. While these performers aren’t the original TV actors, many are breakout talents making waves on streaming charts, ensuring a show that feels nostalgic and excitingly new.

While "Descendants" began as a tween favorite, its spellbinding mix of Disney magic, heart-pounding choreography, and a dash of villainy now captivates fans of all ages. Don’t miss your chance to experience Disney’s most unforgettable live event—get your tickets today.

