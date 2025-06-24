‘Disgraceful’: Cop Union Torches US Attorney's Version Of NY Knife Attack By Deported Immigrant

In a statement to Daily Voice, Albany Police said the agency was never contacted the night of the incident and only learned of it after the Albany County Sheriff’s Office had already responded.

“The Albany Police did not fail to respond–APD was not called,” Officer Megan Craft said. “US Attorney Sarcone called the sheriff directly. Had APD been called, we would have responded.”

Michael Delano, president of the Albany Police Benevolent Association (APBA), which represents city patrol officers and detectives, went further—accusing Sarcone of intentionally misrepresenting facts for “unknown reasons.”

Delano said Albany patrol units were dispatched about seven minutes after the incident—a delay he blamed on Sarcone’s refusal to use 911.

“[Sarcone] should certainly be familiar with the decades-old emergency reporting system known as ‘911,’” Delano said in a statement. “It is truly appalling that a sitting US Attorney would fail to use a system that provides the absolute fastest police response, especially under circumstances where he claims someone could have been seriously injured or killed. His failure to do so unnecessarily risked harm to innocent civilians.”

The harsh rebuke followed a press conference on Monday, June 23, during which Sarcone—who serves as US Attorney for the Northern District of New York—described a harrowing encounter with a man he said chased him with a knife down Lodge Street shortly before 10 p.m. on Tuesday, June 17.

Sarcone said the man, later identified as Saul Morales-Garcia, made stabbing motions at him and “charged” before Sarcone escaped into a building lobby and called Albany County Sheriff Craig Apple directly.

“I’m appalled that there was no police presence around the Capitol,” Sarcone said. “In fact, Albany Police never even showed up on the scene. You have the US Attorney being chased down the street with a knife—not one call from the chief of police, not one squad car pulled up.”

It was not immediately clear why Sarcone chose to phone a friend instead of calling 911. Daily Voice has reached out to his office for comment.

Morales-Garcia is in the United States illegally, according to Sheriff Craig Apple, having been deported in 2010 after a conviction for a “crime of moral turpitude.” He reportedly returned in 2021 and is now allegedly linked to a multi-state crime spree.

He remains jailed without bail and is next due in court Thursday, July 3.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Monsey and receive free news updates.