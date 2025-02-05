Discovery Of 12 Dead Geese Prompts Park Closure, Bird Flu Concerns In Hudson Valley

The dead birds were discovered on Sunday, Feb. 2, at Carroll Park on Rollings Hill Road in Thornwood, Mount Pleasant town officials said on Wednesday, Feb. 5.

The geese were removed by a professional wildlife expert and sent to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) for testing.

As a precaution, town officials have closed Carroll Park until testing confirms there is no health threat to visitors. A laser device is being used to deter other geese from landing at the pond.

Town Supervisor Carl Fulgenzi and Police Chief Paul Oliva have warned residents to stay away from any dead geese and report any sightings immediately.

"Unfortunately, there are a growing number of Avian Flu cases across the state and beyond. All of us need to be aware of the potential health risks posed to humans and be sure to report but not go near a dead bird as the chances are high that it will be infected," Fulgenzi said.

Anyone in town who finds a dead goose on public or town-owned property should contact the Mount Pleasant Police Department at 914-769-1941 to have a wildlife professional remove it.

Meanwhile, dead geese on private property should be reported to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) for guidance.

