Dirt Biker Mowed Down UAlbany Student From LI, Then Tried Covering Tracks, Jury Finds

After less than two hours of deliberation, an Albany County jury on Thursday, Oct. 16, convicted 25-year-old Austin Breyette of second-degree assault, leaving the scene of an accident, and two counts of tampering with physical evidence.

The charges stem from a crash on Hudson Avenue in Albany in April 2024, when Breyette hit 18-year-old UAlbany freshman Alexa Kropf with his dirt bike and fled, according to prosecutors.

Kropf, a Long Island native from Floral Park, suffered a traumatic brain injury, broken ribs, and severe leg fractures, as Daily Voice reported. She was placed in a medically induced coma and underwent multiple surgeries.

Prosecutors argued Breyette was riding recklessly at high speed on an illegal dirt bike. After the crash, he tried to cover up his involvement by deleting social media accounts, disposing of clothes and the bike, and denying responsibility.

During the nearly two-week trial, defense attorney Jasper Mills argued that Kropf was intoxicated and walked into the roadway with her back turned, giving Breyette no time to react. The jury rejected the defense.

Breyette faces up to 19 years in prison when sentenced in December.

As Breyette was led from the courtroom Thursday, he mouthed a profanity toward Kropf’s family and prosecutors, according to the Albany County District Attorney’s Office. Mills disputed that claim.

“This prosecution is a crackdown on that kind of behavior and hopefully puts an end to this once and for all,” District Attorney Lee Kindlon said. He praised Kropf’s “courage and strength” in fighting back from what he called a near-death experience.

Long Road to Recovery

GoFundMe updates from Kropf’s family and friends describe a grueling medical journey since the crash.

She spent weeks in a coma and later months in rehabilitation, relearning to walk and speak. At first she required two people to help her with basic daily tasks.

Doctors performed repeated surgeries on her skull, pelvis, and leg, and she underwent extensive physical, speech, and occupational therapy.

By mid-2024, she had begun walking with assistance and eventually was discharged home, continuing outpatient therapy. Over the following year she endured additional brain and leg surgeries, each marking major milestones.

Family members wrote of her determination to regain independence, celebrating milestones like walking hundreds of feet with a walker, resuming classes, and returning to work part-time.

“She is the definition of a miracle and a true warrior,” organizer Christine wrote.

As the trial approached, relatives noted her resilience while acknowledging the ongoing challenges of living with a traumatic brain injury.

“Though this has been an incredibly challenging journey, Alexa has shown tremendous strength and made remarkable strides,” they said. “We’re so proud of her resilience and appreciate all the love, support, and prayers as we navigate the days ahead.”

