'Dilbert' Creator, Hudson Valley Native Scott Adams Has Months To Live After Cancer Diagnosis

In an episode of his “Coffee With Scott Adams” podcast on Monday, May 19, the 66-year-old New York native revealed he has the same aggressive form of prostate cancer that former President Joe Biden is facing — but claims he’s had it longer.

“I have the same cancer that Joe Biden has,” Adams said in the video. “I also have prostate cancer that has also spread to my bones, but I’ve had it longer than he’s had it – well, longer than he’s admitted having it. “

Adams went on to say that he has only months to live. “So my life expectancy is maybe this summer,” he said. “I expect to be checking out from this domain sometime this summer.”

Adams, who lives in California, indicated that he plans to make use of the state’s aid-in-dying law once his affairs are in order. “Every day is a nightmare,” he added, “and evening is even worse.”

While he declined to go into detail about the treatments he’s undergone, Adams said he had experimented with anti-parasitic drugs like ivermectin and fenbendazole, but they were ineffective.

He expressed support and sympathy for Biden and his family, saying, “I’d like to extend my respect and compassion and sympathy for the ex-president and his family, because they’re going to be going through an especially tough time,” he said.

Adams also criticized online commentators who showed no compassion for the former president following his diagnosis.

“All of my enemies — in other words, people who are Democrats, mostly — are going to come after me pretty hard,” Adams said.

His revelation came one day after Biden’s office publicly confirmed the 82-year-old has been diagnosed with an aggressive form of prostate cancer that has metastasized to his bones. While prostate cancer is often treatable when caught early, the American Cancer Society notes that survival rates drop sharply once the disease spreads.

Scott Adams rose to fame in the 1990s as the creator of Dilbert, a satirical comic strip that lampoons office culture and corporate absurdity. A Greene County native from Windham, he spent years working in the tech and business world before turning to cartooning full-time.

In recent years, Adams has become a polarizing online figure due to his political commentary and racist comments, as Daily Voice reported.

