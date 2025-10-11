Daily Voice Readers’ Choice

Nominations concluded. Finalists are being selected. Sign up for alerts to stay updated.
Overcast 64°

SHARE

Style Trailblazer Diane Keaton Dies: Oscar-Winning Star Of 'Annie Hall,' 'The Godfather'

The signature hat, the wit, the nervy charm. Diane Keaton’s singular screen presence helped define a half-century of American movies.

Diane Keaton

Diane Keaton

 Photo Credit: Wikipedia/DianeKeaton.jpg: Kim Snellink
Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories

A family spokesperson confirmed to People on Saturday afternoon, Oct. 11, that Keaton died in California at age 79, and requested privacy for the family. Further details, including a cause of death, were not disclosed.

Keaton won the 1978 Academy Award for Best Actress for "Annie Hall," the Woody Allen classic that cemented her as a cultural touchstone and style icon. She also delivered pivotal performances as Kay Adams-Corleone in Francis Ford Coppola’s "The Godfather" trilogy and earned additional Oscar nominations for "Reds," "Marvin’s Room," and "Something’s Gotta Give."

She was born Diane Hall and later adopted her mother’s maiden name professionally.

Keaton got her start on stage, appearing in the original Broadway production of "Hair" in 1968 and earning a Tony nomination the next year for Woody Allen’s "Play It Again, Sam". She made her film debut in 1970’s "Lovers and Other Strangers" and rose to prominence with "The Godfather" in 1972, later reprising her role in Parts II and III.

Frequent collaborations with Allen, with whom she was romantically involved for a period of less than two years, also included "Sleeper," and showcased her distinctive comic timing and emotional depth.

Across more than five decades, Keaton moved seamlessly between drama and comedy in films such as "Looking for Mr. Goodbar", "Interiors," "Crimes of the Heart," "Baby Boom"," Father of the Bride," and "The First Wives Club."

She was honored with the Film Society of Lincoln Center Gala Tribute in 2007 and the AFI Life Achievement Award in 2017.

Keaton is survived by her two children, Dexter and Duke 

to follow Daily Voice Monsey and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE