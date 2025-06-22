DHS Warns Of Terror Attacks, Cyber Threats In US Amid Iran Conflict; NY On High Alert

The alert says low-level cyberattacks, plots against U.S. officials, and extremist violence at home could all rise in the coming weeks as tensions overseas continue.

“The ongoing Iran conflict is causing a heightened threat environment in the United States,” the Department of Homeland Security said in the bulletin, which remains active through Sept. 22.

The warning has prompted New York Gov. Kathy Hochul to take immediate action.

“My top priority is the safety of New Yorkers,” Hochul said Sunday. “Last night, following President Trump’s announcement, I convened my senior public safety team and spoke with colleagues in the federal and local government.”

“We are not aware of any specific or credible threat to New Yorkers. However, given New York’s distinctive global profile, we are taking this situation extraordinarily seriously,” she said.

Gov. Hochul said she has remained in close contact with State Police Superintendent Steven G. James, along with homeland security, counterterrorism, and cybersecurity experts.

“All State agencies, utilities and other critical infrastructure facilities are on high alert to monitor for any possible disturbances,” she said.

“As a precaution, the MTA and Port Authority have activated counterterrorism protections in partnership with local law enforcement. The State Police will continue safety patrols outside houses of worship and other at-risk sites — efforts that have been underway since the onset of this crisis.”

“We have some of America’s largest Jewish and Muslim communities, and many have loved ones in the region. As we work to keep New Yorkers safe, we pray for the safety of our American troops, for speedy deescalation of this conflict, and for durable peace in the region,” Hochul said.

⚠️ What the DHS Bulletin Says

The Department of Homeland Security says the threat includes:

Cyberattacks by pro-Iranian hacktivists or Iranian government-affiliated actors

Plots by violent extremists motivated by anti-Semitic or anti-Israel sentiment

Possible retaliation against U.S. government officials for past strikes

Attempts to target critics of the Iranian regime in the U.S.

Terrorist propaganda calling for violence against U.S. assets in the Middle East

“The conflict could also motivate violent extremists and hate crime perpetrators seeking to attack targets perceived to be Jewish, pro-Israel, or linked to the US government or military in the Homeland,” the bulletin says.

Officials warn that if Iranian leaders issue a religious ruling calling for violence, it could further increase the risk of attacks on U.S. soil.

Federal authorities are urging the public to stay vigilant:

Call 911 in case of emergency

Report threats to local police, FBI, or a regional Fusion Center

Visit DHS’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) for online safety guidance

“If You See Something, Say Something®,” the bulletin reminds Americans.

