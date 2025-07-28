Deputy Fire Chief Injured In Crash In Rockland: Community Rallies To Get Him Back On His Feet

The effort comes following a crash on Friday, June 20, when Spring Valley Deputy Fire Chief Marcos Padilla was involved in a collision while responding to a call in the village.

According to a GoFundMe campaign organized by fellow firefighter Evan Humphrey, Padilla, who also serves as Fire Inspector for the Village of Montebello, was struck by another driver who failed to yield. He had been on his way to a Spring Valley Fire Department call after just finishing his workday, Humphrey wrote.

Though injured, Padilla's first response was to check on the other driver’s condition. Only later did he begin to feel the effects of the crash. He was transported to a hospital and diagnosed with a head injury, arm injury, and other trauma consistent with a high-impact collision.

The injuries forced Padilla out of work, leaving him without income for a period and placing significant strain on his household. He returned to work before receiving full medical clearance simply to keep his family afloat, according to the fundraiser

However, Padilla is now facing upcoming surgeries and further time off the job, Humphrey wrote.

"Marcos takes care of his children and other family members that reside with him...The financial burden has set the family back, and we are trying to help our brother firefighter and Fire Inspector get back on his feet."

As of Monday, July 28, the effort had already collected over $2,400 out of a $5,000 goal.

"Any amount will be greatly appreciated for the Padilla Family," Humphrey said.

