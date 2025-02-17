Fair 34°

Delta Plane Traveling From US Crashes Upside Down In Toronto

A look at the crash scene.

 Photo Credit: X.com/@TorontoPearson
Joe Lombardi
A Delta Airlines plane that departed from the US flipped after crashing at Toronto's Pearson International Airport, injuring nine people, according to reports.

The incident happened in the middle of the afternoon on Monday, Feb. 18.

The flight had taken off a short time earlier from Minneapolis.

Nine injuries have been reported, according to Canadian news outlets. It's unclear if any of the injuries are serious.

Videos posted on social media showed passengers being freed from the plane after the incident on the snow-covered ground.

"Emergency teams are responding," Pearson Airport said on social media. "All passengers and crew are accounted for."

All runways have been closed at the airport, the FAA said.

There has been no word on the cause of the crash.

