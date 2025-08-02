Delta Pilot Arrested In Cockpit Charged With Child Sex Crimes: DA

Rustom Bhagwagar, 34, of Contra Costa County, California, was a co-pilot aboard Delta Air Lines Flight 2809 that departed Minneapolis and landed at San Francisco International Airport around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 26.

Federal agents with Homeland Security Investigations, working in coordination with the Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office, boarded the plane moments after landing and arrested Bhagwagar in the cockpit, authorities said. He was wearing his Delta uniform when he was booked into jail.

Bhagwagar is charged with five counts of oral copulation with a child under 10 years old and was being held on $5 million bail, according to the Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office.

Delta has suspended him as the company investigates the matter, the airline announced.

"Delta has zero tolerance for unlawful conduct and will fully cooperate with law enforcement," a spokesperson said in a statement. "We are appalled by reports of the charges related to the arrest, and the individual in question has been suspended pending an investigation."

Passengers on board were stunned to see law enforcement agents enter the aircraft as the cabin door opened.

“They barged through and stormed the cockpit,” a passenger told KGO ABC 7/San Francisco. “They removed the co-pilot, cuffed him, presumably arrested him, and brought him back down the aisle to deplane.”

