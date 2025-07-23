Delta Flight Narrowly Avoids Collision With Another Jet Before Takeoff

Delta Flight 590, heading to Atlanta and carrying 144 passengers, had reached approximately 70 mph on a runway at Benito Juárez International Airport in Mexico City on Monday, July 21, according to a report by CBS News and data from FlightRadar24.

The pilots noticed an Aeromexico jet descending ahead of them and decided to abort the takeoff.

“We are holding on the runway,” the Delta captain radioed; another voice replied “Wow” and “Increíble” (Spanish for incredible), according to air traffic control recordings, according to ABC News.

Both aircraft stopped safely, and the Delta Boeing 737 taxied back to its gate before departing later that morning.

Aviation analyst and former fighter pilot Steve Ganyard, noting that there are parallel runways at Mexico City, told ABC News: “We don’t know if the controller told the Aeromexico aircraft to land on the left-hand and not the right-hand runway where the Delta jet was.”

An investigation of the incident is ongoing.

