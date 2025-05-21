'Delco Pooper' In Viral Road Rage Case Facing Yet Another Charge

Christina Marie Solometo, 44, appeared in court on Monday, May 20, where Magisterial District Judge Mary Hopper held her for court on all original charges and added a new charge of open lewdness. The additional count was filed by Delaware County Assistant District Attorney Dareus Chen just before the hearing, The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Solometo now faces the following charges:

indecent exposure.

disorderly conduct.

criminal mischief.

harassment.

depositing waste on a highway.

open lewdness.

The charges stem from an April 29 confrontation caught on a graphic viral video at Fourth Street and Madison Avenue in Prospect Park. In the clip, a woman police identify as Solometo is seen getting out of her car, approaching another vehicle behind her, squatting on its hood, and defecating before calmly walking away.

Inside the courtroom Monday, defense attorney David Klayman argued that several of the charges were not legally supported, the Inquirer reports. On the indecent exposure count, he said, “I haven’t heard any testimony [that meets that standard]. The rear end of someone’s butt is not considered genitalia under the statute,” according to the outlet.

Chen responded that if Solometo sat on the car’s hood and defecated facing the other driver, she was plainly exposed to them and that met the threshold for exposure under the law.

Klayman also pushed back against the disorderly conduct charge, asserting that intent is a required element and hadn’t been demonstrated. Chen disagreed, telling the judge: “It requires some level of intent to defecate on someone’s car on demand. I don’t think you can accidentally do that.”

It’s unclear why the driver of the vehicle involved did not testify during the hearing, and the District Attorney’s Office declined to immediately comment in court or to the press.

Speaking to reporters afterward, Klayman said the charges were excessive and that his client should have, at most, received a summary citation. “This has become a circus almost,” he said. “Just because it’s not your best day doesn’t mean that you should be harassed continuously.”

Prospect Park Police Chief Dave Madonna addressed the incident in a video post, urging drivers not to react emotionally behind the wheel. “Stop driving while emotional,” he said. “Compose yourself before you get behind the wheel. You’re going to encounter aggressive and terrible drivers. Take a deep breath and move on with your day.”

Solometo was initially unable to post bail and was briefly held at the Delaware County Prison. She later posted $1,000 cash bail, or 10 percent of the $10,000 amount, on May 2. Her formal arraignment is scheduled for Tuesday, July 9 in Media.

Click here to read The Philadelphia Inquirer's full report about what happened inside the courtroom.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Monsey and receive free news updates.