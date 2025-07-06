Death Toll Climbs To 52, With 27 Girls Missing, After Catastrophic Flooding In Texas

By the time it receded, at least 52 people were dead across south- central Texas' Hill Country, and 27 girls from a historic summer camp were missing.

Catastrophic flash flooding along the Guadalupe River early Friday, July 4, devastated communities in Kerr County and beyond.

The flooding overwhelmed homes, camps, and roads as water rose more than 26 feet in just a few hours.

Officials said months’ worth of rain fell in under two hours.

Most of the confirmed deaths occurred in Kerr County, located about 60 miles northwest of San Antonio. About 850 people in the county were evacuated.

Four additional fatalities were reported in Travis County, home to Austin.

Among the missing are the more than two dozen girls from Camp Mystic, a century-old Christian girls camp in Hunt, Texas.

The girls had been staying in low-lying cabins when the river surged. Communication was delayed, officials said, due to the lack of phones, power, and wifi.

Gov. Greg Abbott declared a disaster across 15 counties. More than 1,000 local, state, and federal responders remain in the area, searching for the missing in flood-ravaged terrain.

Abbott visited Camp Mystic on Saturday, July 5.

"It, and the river running beside it, were horrendously ravaged in ways unlike I’ve seen in any natural disaster," Abbott wrote on social media. "The height the rushing water reached to the top of cabins was shocking. We won’t stop until we find every girl who was in those cabins."

Abbott proclaimed Sunday, July 6 as a Day of Prayer in Texas "in response to the floods in the Hill Country."

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

