Deadly Poisoning Risk To Kids Prompts Hair Serum Recall

The Consumer Product Safety Commission announced the recall of about 21,300 bottles of Séfralls Minoxidil Hair Generation Serum on Thursday, Aug. 7. The product contains minoxidil, a prescription-strength ingredient that must be sold in child-resistant packaging under the Poison Prevention Packaging Act.

The recalled serum comes in an amber dropper bottle with a white and gold dropper and a white, black, and gold label marked "Séfralls" and "minoxidil." It was sold for about $10 through Amazon from June 2024 to June 2025.

While no injuries have been reported, the CPSC warns that the product's current packaging could allow children to access and ingest the contents, which can cause serious harm or death.

Customers are urged to immediately store the bottles out of sight and reach of children, then contact Guangzhou Ariel Biotech for a replacement. Customers will be asked to pour the serum into the trash, photograph the bottle in the trash, and email the photo for instructions on receiving a new product.

You can learn more by emailing the manufacturer at sefralls@outlook.com.

