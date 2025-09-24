Deadline Nears For Filing Claims In $8.9M Soda Settlement: How To Get Paid

The Texas-based brand, now owned by PepsiCo, agreed to pay nearly $9 million to resolve a class action lawsuit accusing it of misleading customers with health-focused advertising. Poppi denies wrongdoing but agreed to the payout to close the case.

The settlement covers anyone who bought any size or flavor of Poppi soda between Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, and Friday, July 18, 2025. Claims must be filed online at poppisettlement.com or by mail no later than Friday, Sept. 26. That's also the deadline to object to or opt out of the settlement.

Consumers with receipts can claim up to 75 cents per can, $3 for a four-pack, $6 for an eight-pack, and $9 for a 12- or 15-pack. Those without proof of purchase can file for up to $16 per household.

Poppi launched in 2020 and quickly became a fast-growing alternative to traditional soda, using apple cider vinegar, prebiotics, and fruit juice. The brand's rise drew competition from Coca-Cola's Simply Pop and Olipop, while PepsiCo completed a $1.95 billion acquisition of Poppi in March.

The prebiotic soda market is projected to hit $766.1 million by 2030, according to Grand Valley Research.

