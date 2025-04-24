Fair 73°

SHARE

Dave Portnoy Reveals He's Dating Camryn D'Aloia After Harrowing Boat Rescue

Barstool Sports CEO Dave Portnoy is off the market.

Dave Portnoy and Camryn D'Aloia

Dave Portnoy and Camryn D'Aloia

 Photo Credit: Dave Portnoy (X account)/Camryn Daloia (Instagram, TikTok accounts)

Subscribe here - https://barstool.link/Donnie This week on Drop A Pin, Donnie and Chaps are joined by Barstool founder and El Presidente himself, Dave Portnoy, for a deep dive into one of his favorite places on Earth: Nantucket. 

 Photo Credit: The Wonton Don
by Josh Lanier & Cecilia Levine

El Prez name-dropped the lucky lady on a recent episode of Barstool's "Drop A Pin' podcast, unpacking all the greatest aspects of Nantucket.

In the episode, Portnoy tells the story of how he was rescued from his boat by the US Coast Guard last summer. 

"It was myself and Cam, a girl I'm dating," he said (you can listen to him tell the story here around the 35-minute mark. 

Portnoy explained that the yacht had lost power and had no radio, and he was adrift in the harbor. Cam jumped into the water without hesitation to get the harbormaster's help. 

Cam was identified by multiple media outlets as Camryn D'Aloia, one of the 1,183 accounts Portnoy follows on Instagram.

Portnoy fans will recognize D'Aloia from their viral moment last year during an NBA game, where they were spotted directly behind commentators. The clip sparked rumors that the two were dating.

Portnoy called the situation "unfortunate" because he was on a date and she didn't want to be filmed, People reported

to follow Daily Voice Monsey and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE