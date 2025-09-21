Daughter Of 106-Year-Old With NY Ties Turns 100, Shares Longevity Secrets

“I’m not a saint. I believe in prayer, in staying active, and in living one day at a time.”

A Legacy Of Longevity

Born on March 7, 1925, in Union, South Carolina, Brown is the daughter of Jeanette Garnett, who lived to 106. “I’m a survivor,” she told Daily Voice in an exclusive interview. “My mother lived to 106, so I figure I have some good years left.”

She married her college sweetheart, Elix Brown, in 1943 and later settled in Philadelphia, where she worked for the U.S. Government Veterans Administration Insurance Division for more than 30 years before retiring in 1986.

Community Roots In Walnut Hill

Brown made her home on Walnut Street in University City, where she spent decades leading the Walnut Hill Community Association. She served as president of the neighborhood’s Community Development Corporation, helping purchase and renovate homes, organize potluck suppers, and sponsor bus trips.

Mayor Cherelle Parker highlighted Brown’s devotion in a proclamation honoring her 100th birthday, calling her “a living role model of character and integrity” whose work strengthened Philadelphia for future generations.

Faith, Family, And Service

In the 1950s, Brown joined Mt. Carmel Baptist Church, where she sang in the choir, served in the Flower Guild, and joined the “Just Us” senior group. She later discovered her love of painting through Temple University’s program for retirees.

At Simpson House, where she has lived since 2017, Brown remains active — joining the choir, attending meditation groups, and even greeting new residents as a hostess.

Her nieces, great-nieces, and extended family continue to surround her. “I thought my 99th birthday party was for my niece, not me,” Brown recalled with a laugh. “When I walked in and everyone shouted ‘Surprise!’ I couldn’t believe it. Five generations of us came together.”

Brown’s family spans the East Coast and beyond. Relatives and friends traveled from Georgia, North Carolina, Washington, D.C., New York, New Jersey, and California to celebrate her milestone birthdays.

A year later, her 100th was celebrated with 55 guests at Simpson House, complete with citations from Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro and Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker. “I never had such a big party in my life,” Brown said.

Friendship And Kindness As A Rule

Throughout her life, Brown has credited kindness as the key to happiness. “You have to be a friend to get one,” she explained. She’s built decades-long relationships through church, community organizing, and travel — from Europe to Mexico to the Poconos.

Even after losing childhood and college friends, she’s continued forming new bonds. “Most of my friends now are the people I’ve met here at Simpson House. I cherish them.”

Resilience Through Hardship

Brown has endured personal loss, including the deaths of both sons, Kenneth and Elix, and the passing of her husband in 1994. She also survived breast cancer, lung surgery, and an aneurysm that required major treatment.

Her attitude has never wavered. “Every day is a blessing,” she said. “You don’t stop because something happens. You get up, keep going, and be grateful.”

Art, Independence, And Joy

At 100, Brown still paints vibrant watercolors — landscapes, floral bouquets, and abstract designs — which line the walls of her home. She also hand-paints birthday cards for friends, many of whom are in their 90s.

She’s proud of her independence, even joking about learning to drive at 40 and later giving it up due to double vision. “I may not drive anymore, but I still do my own taxes,” she said with a smile.

Dining, Health, And Vibrant Living

At Simpson House, Brown has embraced a new way of eating through person-centered dining and the Vibrant Minds program, which emphasizes brain-healthy foods. The community even added hibachi grill stations for interactive meals with friends and family.

“It feels like home,” she said. “We eat together, laugh together, and that makes all the difference.”

Advice For A Long, Happy Life

When asked what she might have done differently, Brown paused. “I would have waited longer to marry — to gain more independence and life experience,” she admitted. “But even then, I would do it all over again.”

Her core philosophy, she said, remains simple: “Be kind, stay active, pray, and take life one day at a time.”

