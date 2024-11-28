Light Rain Fog/Mist 44°

SHARE

Daughter Accused Of Stabbing Mother To Death In Quiet NY Neighborhood On Thanksgiving Eve

A woman has been apprehended after police say she stabbed her mother to death on Thanksgiving Eve in a quiet residential neighborhood on Long Island, police said.

2 Carman Court in Dix Hills (marked in red).

2 Carman Court in Dix Hills (marked in red).

 Photo Credit: Google Maps/fsHH on Pixabay
Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories

The incident happened just after 9 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 27, in Dix Hills.

Suffolk County Police said officers responded to a 911 call reporting a stabbing at the home on 2 Carman Court. 

When they arrived, they found Josephine Bekatoros, age 84, dead from stab wounds inside the residence, said police.

Detectives later arrested the victim’s daughter, 51-year-old Diana Bekatoros, at her home in Long Island City. 

She has been charged with murder in the second degree and is set to be arraigned on Thanksgiving Day on Thursday, Nov. 28, at First District Court in Central Islip.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to follow Daily Voice Monsey and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE