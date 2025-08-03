Dangerous Knife Blades Trigger Recall Of Popular Utility Tools

Leatherman is recalling about 17,000 Charge Plus and Charge Plus TTi multi-tools, the Consumer Product Safety Commission said on Thursday, July 31. The recall affects Charge Plus multi-tools sold in stainless steel or two types of black, along with Charge Plus TTi tools sold in stainless steel with black nylon sheaths.

The knife blade's tip doesn't fully fold when closed, creating a risk of cuts. No injuries have been reported, according to the CPSC.

The recalled tools were sold between July 2024 and March 2025 for $150 to $200. They were available at REI, Amazon, Leatherman.com, and hardware and cutlery stores nationwide.

Consumers should stop using the multi-tool immediately and check Leatherman's website to see if their tool is included in the recall. Leatherman will provide a free repair and a prepaid shipping label.

You can learn more about the recall by calling Leatherman at 800-847-8665.

