Dangerous Ice Storm On Track For Northeast: Here's Latest

The system will arrive overnight Wednesday, Feb. 5 and start out with widespread snow, before transitioning to freezing rain in the early morning hours of Thursday, Feb. 6, followed by a shift to all rain, according to the National Weather Service.

In the first image above, areas where significant to severe icing is expected are shown in the darker shade, including parts of New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Maryland, and Virginia. Localized icing is forecast in the lighter-shaded areas.

Ice buildup of a quarter to a half-inch can weigh down power lines and snap tree limbs, triggering power outages, AccuWeather says.

“Ice storms are incredibly dangerous," AccuWeather Chief Meteorologist Jonathan Porter said. "A light glaze of ice can create treacherous driving conditions on bridges, highways and ramps in a matter of seconds. Travel on the roads could be virtually impossible at times in the hardest-hit areas. Road and highway closures are possible, which would impact business operations and supply chain logistics.

“A half inch of ice accumulation can add 500 pounds of extra weight or more to power lines. Tree branches coated in ice can snap and fall on power lines. Families and businesses should be prepared for the risk of extended power outages that could leave them without heat and utilities for several days after the storm.”

Snowfall accumulation of between 1 to 3 inches is predicted in areas in the lighter shade of blue in the second image above, including parts of northern New Jersey, Pennsylvania, as well as a broad area in New York, Connecticut and New England.

Two more winter systems are expected following the ice storm, including this weekend.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

