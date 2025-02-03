Dam Advisory Triggered By Water Discharge In Hudson Valley (Developing)

The Orange County Department of Public Works and Emergency Services is monitoring the Beaver Dam Lake dam in Salisbury Mills as a result of the water discharge, Orange County government officials announced on Monday, Feb. 3 at around 6:45 p.m.

While there is no immediate threat to residents, authorities are working closely with engineers to assess the situation and prepare response efforts if necessary.

County Executive Steve Neuhaus and emergency officials are coordinating with partner agencies and have assured the public that safety measures will be implemented if conditions change.

Residents near Beaver Dam Lake are encouraged to stay informed through official updates and remain prepared to follow any safety guidance issued by local authorities.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

