Dad Wrongly Deported To El Salvador Now Facing Possible Removal To Uganda By Trump Admin

The Maryland father of three was released from custody in Tennessee and ordered back home to his family months after he was deported to a notorious Salvadoran prison due to "an administrative error."

Abrego Garcia, an alleged former MS-13 gang member, is now likely to be deported to Uganda, according to reports, after he refused to plead guilty to human smuggling charges, which would have allowed him to serve his time in Costa Rica.

"The government informed Mr. Abrego that he has until first thing Monday morning — precisely when he must report to ICE’s Baltimore Field Office — to accept a plea in exchange for deportation to Costa Rica, or else that offer will be off the table forever,” his defense attorneys reportedly wrote.

It is unclear whether or not Abrego Garcia would be walking free or detained in either Uganda or Costa Rica.

Abrego Garcia was deported in March and sent to CECOT before being returned to the US and detained in Putnam County, Tennessee on unrelated charges.

On Dec. 1, 2022, Abrego Garcia was stopped by the Tennessee Highway Patrol for speeding. Upon approach to the vehicle, the encountering officer noted eight other individuals in the vehicle, officials said.

There was no luggage in the vehicle, leading the police to suspect this was a human trafficking incident.

"During the interview, Abrego Garcia pretended to speak less English than he was capable of and attempted to put the encountering officer off-track by responding to questions with questions," officials added.

"When asked what relationship he had with the registered owner of the vehicle, Abrego Garcia replied that the owner of the vehicle is his boss, and that he worked in construction."

HSI Secretary Kristi Noem had harsh words about Abrego Garcia following his release on Friday.

"Today, we reached a new low with this publicity hungry Maryland judge mandating this illegal alien who is a MS-13 gang member, human trafficker, serial domestic abuser, and child predator be allowed free," she wrote.

"By ordering this monster loose on America’s streets, this judge has shown a complete disregard for the safety of the American people," she continued. "We will not stop fighting till this Salvadoran man faces justice and is OUT of our country."

Maryland Sen. Chris Van Hollen, who has defended Abrego Garcia and visited him in El Salvador, said on Friday that the fight only begins with his release.

"(He) must continue to be allowed to defend himself in court, where the Trump administration must make its case before taking any further action against him," he said.

"This is a matter that's greater than just this one case or one man — if one person's rights are denied, then the rights of all of us are at risk."

