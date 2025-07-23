Electrolyte Imbalance Kills Dad Of 3 After Grueling 'Everesting' Challenge

Slava Leykind, of Westport, suffered an electrolyte imbalance that caused cardiac arrest on July 2. He had been competing in the 29029 Everesting event, where endurance athletes climb a 1,500-foot mountain trail repeatedly until they've ascended a collective 29,032 feet, the height of Mount Everest, according to the Jackson Hole News & Guide.

Leykind began climbing at 6 a.m. on the event’s second day. After five and a half hours and six trips up and down the Snow King bootpack trail, he suffered a medical emergency. Event organizers called for an ambulance, the newspaper reported.

He was airlifted to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls, where he died five days later.

He is survived by his wife, Amy Keller Leykind, and their three children, Charlotte, Eloise, and Jonah.

Leykind was born in Belarus and immigrated to the United States in 1988. After graduating from the University of Michigan’s Ross School of Business, he pursued a career in banking, eventually becoming a top executive at CG Sawaya Partners, a New York City-based investment bank, according to his LinkedIn profile.

His mind was made for numbers, but his heart belonged to his family, his obituary said.

"Despite his significant professional success at a young age, Slava's role as a husband and father was his greatest achievement, passion, and pride," his obituary reads."He fervently supported his children, bringing love and a sense of calm to the wonderful chaos of a full house."

