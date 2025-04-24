Dad Murders Mom Before Plummeting To Death From Hudson Valley Bridge, Orphaning 2 Kids: Cops

Emergency crews in Ulster County were called to the Kingston-Rhinecliff Bridge for a report of a jumper at around noon Wednesday, April 23.

A short time later, investigators located the body of Caleb Smith, 45, of Kingston. When officers went to his Fair Street residence to notify his family, they found his wife, 37-year-old Kaleigh Smith, dead from stab wounds, police said.

Detectives concluded that Smith stabbed his wife to death before taking his own life, police said. The couple leaves behind two daughters, ages 3 and 11 months, who are now in the care of relatives.

Police did not speculate on a possible motive for the killing. Both New York State Police and the Ulster County DA's Office are investigating.

In the days leading up to the deaths, Caleb Smith made an ominous post to his 500 Facebook friends, writing: "Don’t believe everything you see on the internet, guilty until proven innocent or innocent until proven guilty?”

He also appeared to have befriended over 30 other Facebook users with his same name.

Kaleigh Smith worked as a marketing director at UBS Financial Services, according to her Facebook page. Her last post, dated Monday, April, 14, asked if anyone was selling a "safe, reliable" used car "for me and the girls."

Both Caleb and Kaleigh were residents of Kingston and had previously resided in Connecticut, police said.

Additional details about the Smiths’ lives were not immediately available. Loved ones are invited to share a statement, funeral details, and/or photos by emailing mmashburn@dailyvoice.com.

This is a developing story–check back to Daily Voice for updates.

