Dad Killed, Son Critically Injured On Ground In Philadelphia Plane Crash

A 37-year-old father who was killed when a medical jet crashed into a busy Northeast Philadelphia street has been identified as Steven Dreuitt, police announced.

Steven Dreuitt, 

Steven Dreuitt, 

 Photo Credit: Facebook/Steven Dreuitt
The scene of the Learjet crash in Philadelphia. 

The scene of the Learjet crash in Philadelphia. 

 Photo Credit: Special To Daily Voice
Lizeth Murillo Osuna and Valentina Guzman Murillo

Lizeth Murillo Osuna and Valentina Guzman Murillo

 Photo Credit: Facebook/Lizeth Murillo Osuna
Pilot Alan Montoya  (top right) and co-pilot Jesús Juárez (bottom left), Dr. Raul Meza (top left), Rodrigo Lopez (bottom right). 

Pilot Alan Montoya  (top right) and co-pilot Jesús Juárez (bottom left), Dr. Raul Meza (top left), Rodrigo Lopez (bottom right). 

 Photo Credit: Mexican Foreign Relations/Facebook/X
The crater left by the Learjet 55, operated by Jet Rescue Air Ambulance, crashing into a Northeast Philadelphia neighborhood. 

The crater left by the Learjet 55, operated by Jet Rescue Air Ambulance, crashing into a Northeast Philadelphia neighborhood. 

 Photo Credit: NTSB
Jillian Pikora
Son Fights For His Life

Dreuitt’s 9-year-old son, Ramesses, who was also in the vehicle, is in critical condition at an area hospital, family members said.

In an emotional social media post, a relative shared their heartbreak over the tragedy:

"Please keep our family in your thoughts and prayers. My nephew, Ramesses, is fighting for his life, and we are still searching for Steven’s firstborn son. This loss is unimaginable."

Crash Aftermath

The crash killed all six people on board the medical jet and injured 24 people on the ground, including Dreuitt’s son. Four victims remain hospitalized, two of whom are in critical condition, as of Tuesday, Feb. 4.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) continues to investigate the cause of the crash.

Exactly 343 homes were impacted by the crash, full report on the damage

to follow Daily Voice Monsey and receive free news updates.

