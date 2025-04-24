Dad Beaten Dead With Baseball Bat Was Defending Teen Daughter On Easter: Prosecutor

On Saturday, April 19, Gus Serbeck's daughter was assaulted by the 17-year-old, referred to as J.H. at the teen's Leamings Mill residence in Millville, Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae said.

The next day, Serbeck and his daughter went to their house to confront Eric Hannah about the assault, Webb-McRae said. J.H. and Serbeck met at the front door and began physically fighting, Webb-McRae said.

J.H. struck Serbeck several times with a metal baseball bat, while Hannah hit Serbeck in the back of the head with a metal flashlight, Webb-McRae said. J.H. also struck Serbeck's daughter in the head during the fight, Webb-McRae said.

Serbeck died while en route to a hospital, Webb-McRae said. Hannah and J.H. were charged with homicide and weapons offenses, while J.H. was also charged with assaulting Serbeck's daughter, Webb-McRae said.

Serbeck is being remembered as a larger-than-life man who touched all who knew him, according to his obituary from Rone Funeral Service.

"It didn't matter if you were a perfect stranger and he saw you broke down on the side of the road; he would pull over and help you with all his resources, just the same as if you were his very own brother," his obituary reads. "The story of his death is just one more myth that will define his legendary life. He laid his life down to do what he does best, to protect his family; to protect his baby girl.

Serbeck is survived by his father, Louis, his wife, Joy, his children and grandchildren, his brothers, Rich and Christopher and numerous other family members and friends.

A fundraiser has been set up to support his family. As of Thursday, April 24, more than $6,500 has been raised.

"He was one of the bravest, caring, outgoing, warmhearted, funny, and most protective men to be known," Kylie Chain, who organized the fundraiser wrote. "He would do anything for his two beautiful daughters."

A funeral will be held on Saturday, April 26 at 3 p.m. at Rone Funeral Service in Vineland.

Hannah remains lodged at Cumberland County Jail while J.H. is detained in a juvenile facility, Webb-McRae said.

