Cucumbers, Eggs Recalled Due To Risk Of Salmonella Contamination

Cucumber recall

SunFed Produce, LLC (SunFed) is recalling all sizes of whole fresh American cucumbers packaged in bulk cardboard containers labeled with the “SunFed” label or in a generic white box or black plastic crate with a sticker that provides the implicated grower’s name “Agrotato, S.A. de C.V."

The recalled cucumbers were sold between Saturday, Oct. 12, through Thursday, Nov. 26, 2024.

The whole fresh American cucumbers were sold by SunFed and other importers and shipped to customers located in the states of:

Alaska,

Arizona,

Arkansas,

California,

Colorado,

Connecticut,

Florida,

Idaho,

Illinois,

Indiana,

Kansas,

Maryland,

Massachusetts,

Minnesota,

Missouri,

New Jersey,

New York,

North Carolina,

Oklahoma,

Pennsylvania,

Tennessee,

Texas,

Utah,

Virginia,

Washington,

Wisconsin,

They were also sold in the Canadian provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, Calgary, Saskatchewan, and Ontario.

The cucumbers would have reached consumers through food service and retail outlets that may be located in states other than those listed above.

Consumers who have purchased the recalled products may obtain additional information by contacting SunFed’s recall hotline at (888) 542-5849, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Eastern time.

Egg recall

Handsome Brook Farms is voluntarily recalling 10,800 retail units of the Organic Pasture Raised 24-Count Eggs sold under the Kirkland Signature brand name because these eggs can potentially be contaminated with Salmonella.

Beginning Friday, Nov. 22, the eggs were distributed to 25 Costco stores in Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

The Organic Pasture Raised 24-Count Eggs with UPC 9661910680 are packaged in plastic egg cartons labeled with Kirkland Signature on the top.

The recall only applies to units with the Julian code 327 and a Use By Date of Jan 5, 2025, which can be found on the side of the plastic egg carton. This recall impacts no other products.

The recall was initiated after the company determined that eggs not intended for retail distribution were packaged and distributed in retail packaging.

To prevent recurrence, additional supply chain controls and retraining are being implemented.

