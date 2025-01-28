CT Investigating Hanging Death Of NY Man While In Police Custody

The Office of Inspector General, in collaboration with Stamford police, confirmed that Jamal Linton was found unresponsive in his cell on Sunday evening, Jan. 26, hours after being arrested on multiple charges, including second-degree assault and strangulation.

Linton, who was being held on a $75,000 bond, was discovered at approximately 5:42 p.m., appearing to have hanged himself, authorities said. Officers immediately performed first aid before transporting him to Stamford Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 6:26 p.m.

Authorities say an autopsy performed by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner determined Linton’s cause of death to be hanging and the manner of death to be suicide.

The arrest occurred earlier that day, around 7:30 a.m., with Linton scheduled to appear in court the following morning.

The investigation into his death remains ongoing. The Office of Inspector General has not yet released further details, but the case has already drawn attention due to its troubling nature and the circumstances surrounding Linton’s final hours.

