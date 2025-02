The incident happened on Thursday, Feb. 6 at around 9:45 a.m. on the southbound lanes just south of Exit 16 in Stony Point, according to 511NY.

As a result of the crash, the right lane is blocked to traffic in the area.

Injuries were reported. Authorities have not yet released more information about their severity.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

