Lane Reopens After Fiery Crash On Palisades Parkway In Rockland County (Developing)

A lane of the southbound Palisades Interstate Parkway in Rockland County has reopened to traffic following a serious crash

 Photo Credit: The Monsey Scoop
 Photo Credit: Google Maps
Ben Crnic
The wreck happened on Wednesday, May 21 a little after 3 p.m. on the southbound Palisades Interstate Parkway north of Exit 12 in Ramapo, according to 511NY traffic data. 

The crash temporarily left all southbound lanes closed in the area. As of 4 p.m., one lane had reopened to traffic.

The crash resulted in a vehicle fire and caused injuries, according to traffic reports. More information about the incident has not yet been released by authorities. 

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

