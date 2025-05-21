Lane Reopens After Fiery Crash On Palisades Parkway In Rockland County (Developing)

The wreck happened on Wednesday, May 21 a little after 3 p.m. on the southbound Palisades Interstate Parkway north of Exit 12 in Ramapo, according to 511NY traffic data.

The crash temporarily left all southbound lanes closed in the area. As of 4 p.m., one lane had reopened to traffic.

The crash resulted in a vehicle fire and caused injuries, according to traffic reports. More information about the incident has not yet been released by authorities.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

