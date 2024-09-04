Covid-19: Hochul Urges NYers To Receive New Vaccines Ahead Of Flu Season

In an announcement on Wednesday, Sept. 4, Hochul encouraged eligible New Yorkers to get the new Food and Drug Administration-approved vaccine for the 2024-2025 season, which is being offered by Pfizer, Moderna, and Novavax.

According to Hochul, receiving the new vaccine is more pressing as students return to school and the respiratory illness season begins.

"Now is the time to get the new COVID-19 vaccine to help protect your family and your community," Hochul said, adding, "As in years past, we’re putting health first and making it easy for all eligible New Yorkers to get the new vaccine at any pharmacy statewide."

Residents will be able to get their shots at any pharmacy in the state without a prescription from their healthcare provider, officials said.

Those six months and older who have not received a COVID-19 vaccine in the past two months are encouraged to get the shot, according to Hochul's office.

Hochul also urged residents to receive their shots for the flu and respiratory syncytial virus. According to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, it is safe to get all three shots at the same time.

Major retail pharmacies such as CVS and Walgreens are now taking appointments for the vaccines. Additionally, those who are uninsured or who have insurance that does not cover the updated vaccines can access the shots for free through community health centers or local health departments participating in the state Health Department's Vaccines for Adults program.

Those who need help finding where they can receive their shots can click here to find a nearby pharmacy.

