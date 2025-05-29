Light Drizzle Fog/Mist 59°

Covid-19: Here Are Symptoms Of New Variant Sparking China Surge Now Surfacing In US

A highly transmissible COVID-19 variant behind a rise in cases in China has made its way to the United States, and now attention is starting to focus on whether its symptoms bear any distinctions from numerous other strains.

The NB.1.8.1 COVID strain&nbsp; is now considered a “variant under monitoring,” according to the World Health Organization.

 Photo Credit: Pixabay/Geralt
Cases of the NB.1.8.1 variant have shown up in US airport screenings, but there have not been enough for it to appear on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) tracker of COVID variants.

It has drawn attention for its rising global presence, with 22 countries now reporting its presence, but does not appear to be more dangerous than other variants in circulation, according to the WHO.

"Despite a concurrent increase in cases and hospitalizations in some countries where NB.1.8.1 is widespread, current data do not indicate that this variant leads to more severe illness than other variants in circulation," the WHO said.

Symptoms reported are also similar to other strains. They are:

  • Dry cough
  • Nasal congestion
  • Sore throat
  • Muscle aches
  • Chills

One of the telltale signs of the original SARS-CoV-2 strain — a fever — is seen far less frequently in COVID variants.

