Covid-19 Cases 'Growing' Or 'Likely Growing' In 31 States, CDC Says

Infections are “growing” or “likely growing” in 31 states, the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) said after releasing new data Tuesday, Sept. 2, even as the national share of emergency department visits for COVID remains low.

The CDC’s transmission model, based on emergency department trends through Aug. 26, estimates:

In the Northeast, trends are mixed. Connecticut is flagged as growing.

Pennsylvania, the District of Columbia, Maine, New Hampshire, and Vermont are likely growing.

Massachusetts, New Jersey, and Rhode Island are not changing. New York was not estimated in this update.

Wastewater readings add context: 21 states now sit at “very high” or “high” viral levels, underscoring regional variability despite modest national averages.

California offers a glimpse of what could be ahead elsewhere. With “high” COVID levels in wastewater, some county health officials there are urging residents to consider mask-wearing again indoors.

The West currently has the nation’s highest wastewater virus levels, followed by the South, according to federal data.

Public health officials say the indicators are a reminder to watch local trends as fall approaches. While hospital strain remains limited in most places, rising transmission can shift quickly at the community level.

