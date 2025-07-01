Court Rejects Convicted Killer's Ninth Attempt To Overturn 1980 Rockland Murder Conviction: DA

On Tuesday, July 1, the Appellate Division of the New York State Supreme Court rejected an appeal by convicted murderer Amer Zada, who was found guilty in 1980 of killing 17-year-old Shirley Smith in a Village of Nyack parking lot, according to Rockland County District Attorney Thomas E. Walsh II.

Zada, who was also convicted of attempted sodomy and aggravated sexual abuse in connection with the attack, has now attempted nine times to reverse or vacate his conviction.

"By this decision, the Appellate Division recognizes that Zada's unsubstantiated claims do not warrant further review," Walsh said on Tuesday.

Zada was represented at trial by William Kunstler, a nationally known defense attorney. He was convicted on March 20, 1980, and sentenced to prison, but was paroled in 2020.

In his most recent motion, Zada claimed that the prosecution withheld key documents during his trial—a violation known as a Brady violation. But in a March 24, 2025 decision denying that motion, Rockland County Court Judge Kevin F. Russo found Zada failed to prove any evidence had actually been withheld.

Zada’s claims included disputes over evidence like a knife, a witness’s fine, a pair of boots, and photographs of a pizza box. The judge ruled these were either fully litigated at trial, insignificant to the case, or not supported by facts.

In his statement Tuesday, Walsh praised Executive Assistant District Attorney James Dolan for his work on the appeal, calling his advocacy “an excellent representation of the tireless work my attorneys do every day on behalf of the people of Rockland County.”

Despite Tuesday's ruling, Zada maintains his innocence and has shared his story publicly since his release on parole.

A GoFundMe campaign launched in March 2020 stated, “Amer Zada was convicted of a crime that he did not commit in 1979.” It also says Zada was released from prison after his legal team presented a “compelling claim of innocence” to the parole board.

The fundraiser described Zada’s post-release life as one of extreme hardship.

"Amer lives in a trailer home along the Canadian border and does not even have enough money to fill the fuel tank that would allow him to keep the heat on in his home," it said.

In an update posted in April 2024, Zada wrote, " I am hoping to finally receive justice within the next couple of months... I pray for the victim and her family and though it’s been over four decades, maybe now they will make a real effort in finding out who committed this crime. Then she can truly rest in peace."

Zada also said he is still struggling with parole restrictions.

"I have many beautiful grandchildren that carry on my name and my prayer is for the world to know my last name carries an unjust stigma that I don’t want to be the legacy I leave behind for them," he said at the time.

While the legal fight may be over for now, prosecutors and Zada’s supporters remain on opposite sides of a case that has haunted Rockland County for nearly 45 years.

