Corrections Employee Caught With 2 Loaded Guns On I-87 In Rockland County: Police

The incident happened just after midnight on Saturday, Sept. 6, when troopers spotted a 1996 GMC pickup truck parked on the shoulder of I-87 southbound near Exit 13N in Clarkstown, New York State Police said on Monday, Sept. 8.

Troopers approached the driver, identified as Montana Madison, 34, of Virginia, to conduct a welfare check. While speaking with him, they noticed a loaded Kel-Tec .22-caliber semiautomatic handgun in plain view on the front passenger seat, authorities said.

Madison was then detained, and during questioning admitted to having another weapon, a loaded Ruger .44 magnum revolver, in the rear seat area, police said. Both firearms were taken as evidence, and Madison was taken into custody without incident.

State Police said Madison, an employee of the Virginia Department of Corrections with no prior criminal history, told them he was traveling from Virginia to Maine for a hunting trip.

He was charged with two counts of fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon and released with an appearance ticket returnable to Clarkstown Town Court on Saturday, Sept. 20, at 1:30 p.m.

