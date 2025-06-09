Light Drizzle Fog/Mist 64°

SHARE

Cop, Passers-By Pull Woman From Burning Car After Fiery HV Crash (Video)

A 68-year-old woman is recovering in a burn unit after a heroic police officer and bystanders pulled her from a flaming car following a rollover crash in Orange County, authorities said. 

The scene of the crash on Kings Highway (Route 13) in Chester. 

The scene of the crash on Kings Highway (Route 13) in Chester. 

 Photo Credit: Town of Chester Police Department
Ben Crnic
Email me Read More Stories

The crash happened just after 4 a.m. on Sunday, June 8, on Kings Highway (Route 13) near Knapps View Park in the Town of Chester, the Chester Police Department announced on Monday, June 9.

As emergency crews rushed to the scene, they received updates that the vehicle had rolled over, the driver was trapped inside, and the car was on fire. 

Officer Nicholas Contino was the first to arrive. Police said he quickly handed his fire extinguisher to a passing motorist and began trying to reach the driver. He then found the woman and broke the sunroof glass to get her out.

With help from two motorists and a paramedic from Empress EMS, Officer Contino successfully pulled the woman to safety, away from the burning vehicle. 

The driver, a 68-year-old Warwick woman, suffered burns to about one-third of her body and was rushed to Westchester Medical Center’s Burn Unit, where she remains in stable condition.

The Chester Police Department later posted dramatic footage of the incident on social media, also praising Contino for his actions: "Officer Contino’s effort greatly increased the motorist’s chances for survival and he is commended for a job well done!" 

to follow Daily Voice Monsey and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE