Convicted Murderer Tries To Have Mom Of His Child Killed In Hudson Valley, Gets More Jail Time

On Monday, Feb. 10, Newburgh resident Cornelius Stubbs, age 53, was sentenced in Orange County Court following his conviction for first-degree attempted murder, the Orange County DA's Office announced.

The sentence will run consecutively to a life-without-parole sentence Stubbs is already serving for a separate 2019 murder case.

The conviction stems from an October 2011 incident in which Stubbs ordered an accomplice to enter a Newburgh home on Washington Street and kill the mother of one of his children. The victim was shot four times but survived. At the time of the attack, there was an active Order of Protection in place to protect the woman from Stubbs.

Stubbs has been incarcerated since 2022 when he was sentenced to life without parole plus 25 years for the 2019 fatal shooting of a 21-year-old college student in New Windsor. In that case, Stubbs had broken into an apartment, fatally shot the woman, and seriously injured her boyfriend, the brother of the mother of his child.

In addition to murder charges, Stubbs was convicted of numerous other offenses, including attempted murder, burglary, assault, and weapons charges, as well as a long list of crimes related to harassment and threats against his child’s mother and her family.

"The violent reign of this offender is over and he will spend the rest of his life behind bars, where he deserves to be,” Orange County District Attorney David Hoovler said of the case.

"Thirteen years ago, this defendant tried to kill a woman and escape detection by commanding someone else to kill her. That cowardly attempt was unsuccessful and the unflagging efforts of the police officers and prosecutors in this case enabled jurors to reach a just verdict," Hoovler continued.

