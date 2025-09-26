Convicted Attempted Murderer Faces More Jail Time For Having ‘Ghost Gun’ In NY: DA

Francisco Hernandez, 53, was convicted of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a violent felony, following a jury trial presided over by County Court Judge Maurice Williams, the Westchester County District Attorney’s Office said on Friday, Sept. 26.

Hernandez was arrested on March 4, 2025, in Mount Pleasant after investigators discovered him with a loaded 9mm ghost gun. At the time, he was on parole, having previously served 25 years in prison for attempted murder.

The arrest was the result of a joint investigation involving the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision, the Westchester DA’s Office, Mount Pleasant Police, and the FBI Safe Streets Task Force.

Hernandez is scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 5 and faces up to 15 years in state prison.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Monsey and receive free news updates.