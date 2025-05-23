Controversial Pipeline Expansion: This HV County Becomes First In NY To Oppose Project

Earlier this week, the Rockland County Legislature passed a resolution against “Project Maple,” a controversial expansion of the Algonquin Pipeline proposed by energy giant Enbridge. The project includes plans to enlarge the Stony Point compressor station, raising environmental and health concerns among residents and local officials.

The pipeline, which runs through the lower Hudson Valley, is slated to increase the transport of fracked gas across the region. Critics say it threatens public health, safety, and New York’s climate goals.

"Rockland County’s vote shows just how widespread the opposition to Project Maple has become," said Melissa Hoffmann, Hudson Valley Organizer with the Food & Water Watch organization.

"This pipeline expansion would drag us backwards on climate and put communities across the region at risk," Hoffmann continued.

The resolution makes Rockland the first county in the state to take a countywide stance against the project. Until now, opposition had come only from individual towns and villages along the pipeline route.

Environmental advocates say the expansion would lock the region into decades of fossil fuel reliance. They also warn that the Stony Point compressor station could emit higher levels of pollutants like nitrogen oxides and particulate matter, worsening air quality in surrounding communities.

Local Indigenous leaders voiced their support for the county's opposition:

"We, the Ramapough Munsee Lenape Nation, have stood against pipelines before, and we stand against Project Maple now," said Chief Dwaine Perry, who continued, "I applaud the Rockland County Legislature for their resolution against the Project Maple pipeline expansion."

Environmental and grassroots groups across the state are calling on Governor Kathy Hochul to reject all permits for the project and stop any further fossil fuel buildout.

Pipeline expansions in New York have caught the attention of President Donald Trump, who met with Hochul in mid-March to discuss the construction of the Constitution pipeline, which would run through New York’s Southern Tier and Catskills and meet up with pipelines near Albany.

Trump has threatened to use federal approval to override opposition from the state of New York, according to Newsweek.

