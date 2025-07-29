Construction Worker Killed In Mishap At Hudson Valley Job Site

Emergency crews in Dutchess County responded to Fishkill Avenue and Conklin Street in Beacon for a report of an accident on Monday, July 28, according to the Beacon Police Department.

They arrived to find that Amalio Lombardi, 61, had been struck by an excavator while on the job. Lombardi, of Goshen, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The work was part of a broader infrastructure improvement project for the City of Beacon. In a statement, city leaders extended their condolences to Lombardi’s family and friends.

Mayor Lee Kyriacou ordered flags to be lowered to half-staff for the remainder of the week in Lombardi’s honor.

Lombardi’s death was also mourned by his colleagues in the construction trade. In a Facebook tribute, Laborers Local 17 member Jeffrey Diorio described him as a dedicated leader and family man.

“He was not only a great member, but a leader that should be a mold used for all trades in the construction industry and for all working people,” Diorio wrote.

“He was loyal to the union, the contractors and most of all to his loving family… Every time he stopped into the hall to say hello, he never left without talking about his own family or asked about our families.”

Additional details about Lombardi’s life were not immediately available. Loved ones are invited to share a statement, funeral details, and/or photos by emailing mmashburn@dailyvoice.com.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Monsey and receive free news updates.