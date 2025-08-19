Columbia Tennis Player Is Crushing The US Open Qualifiers

The 21-year-old rising Columbia University senior, and reigning NCAA men’s singles national champ, stormed through his opening match Tuesday, Aug. 19, at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.

Zheng, a Montville native who attended Delbarton and won state singles in 2021, took out Japan’s Yasutaka Uchiyama in straight sets, 6-2, 6-3, firing three aces and winning a ridiculous 78 percent of his first-serve points.

It’s been a wild summer for Zheng.

Just last week, he hoisted the trophy at the Chicago Men’s Challenger, beating Yu Hsiou Hsu 6-4, 6-2 in the final. He punched his ticket to the US Open qualifying draw in June by topping Ohio State’s Aiden Kim in the semifinals of the American Collegiate Wildcard Playoff.

Next up? Switzerland’s Jérôme Kym on Wednesday, Aug. 20, at 1:20 p.m.

If Zheng keeps winning, he’ll snag one of just 16 golden tickets into the main draw — and give the pro tour a taste of what an Ivy League champ can do.

This is the third time Zheng has qualified for the US Open. According to NJ.com, he had food poisoning last year just two days before he was set to play his first match.

