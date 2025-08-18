Tragedy Hits College Basketball As 22-Year-Old Star Division I Player Drowns

Police in Herriman, Utah, said emergency crews were called to a reservoir around 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 16 after a swimmer went under and did not resurface. A bystander tried to help but was unable to pull the man from the water. The bystander was hospitalized and is expected to recover.

The victim was identified as University of Nebraska at Omaha men’s basketball forward Deng Mayar, age 22, a resident of Salt Lake City.

Mayar had just joined the Mavericks program this past offseason after playing two seasons at North Dakota, where he appeared in 42 games and averaged more than six points per contest as a senior.

Standing 6-foot-7, Mayar began his collegiate career at junior colleges in Texas before transferring to Division I members North Dakota and later Omaha.

""Our entire program is devastated to learn of Deng's passing," Omaha men's basketball head coach Chris Crutchfield said in a statement. "After competing against him for two years, we were elated to add him to our team and he made tremendous progress this summer.

"Deng was a joy to be around and made our culture better. We will miss him greatly."

At North Dakota, he recorded multiple double-doubles during the 2024–25 season, including career highs of 14 points and 13 rebounds in back-to-back games against UTSA.

Mayar’s basketball journey started at Judge Memorial Catholic High School in Utah, where he was a four-year varsity athlete and helped lead his team to a regional championship and a fourth-place finish in the state tournament.

He was studying business administration at Omaha and was known for his love of music, video games, and collecting sneakers.

