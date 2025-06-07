Video: Watch Coco Gauff Win 2025 French Open For Second Grand Slam Title

Gauff, 21, the second-ranked player in the world, won the 2025 French Open at Roland-Garros, taking down top-ranked Aryna Sabalenka on Saturday. Gauff is the first American to win the French Open since Serena Williams in 2015.

The athlete outlasted the Belarusian superstar 6(5)-7(7), 6-2, 6-4 to claim the trophy three years after she fell on the same court to Iga Swiatek in the finals.

Things got tense toward the end of the match, when Gauff dropped a championship point before making the winning shot, and falling to the clay in celebration as friends and family celebrated in the stands.

The American's second Grand Slam title comes following her 2023 victory at the US Open, when she again came from behind to best Sabalenka.

"It looked pretty bleak in the first set and she pulled it together kept fighting kept fighting," Gauff's parents said while their daughter celebrated with fans after the match and trophy presentation.

"We told her you just have to make every tough point and at the end of the match those points will pay off."

